LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Moscow Mills, Mo. Thursday afternoon.
A man in his 40s was shot in the 400 block of Hill Street about 2:30 p.m.
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other. The shooter is in custody.
