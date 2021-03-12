EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in East St. Louis overnight Thursday into Friday.
A 49-year-old man was killed in the 300 block of N. 70th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
