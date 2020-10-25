OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County Sunday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said investigators were called to a homicide in the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court where Lackland Plaza Apartments are. The address is between Overland and Charlack.
Officers released limited information. It's still unknown who was killed and what the circumstances were.
