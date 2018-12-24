ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a homicide in North St. Louis after a body was found deceased inside a vehicle.
The incident happened just after noon on Monday near the intersection of Carter and Clay avenues in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood of North City.
Police say an adult male victim was found inside the vehicle deceased.
No other details have been released. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
