ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police said a man was stabbed to death after he broke into a home in Alton Sunday.
The incident happened at a home in the 2400 block of Lasalle Drive just before 4:30 a.m.
Someone who knows the residents of the home broke in and a physical struggle then ensued. The man was stabbed multiple times.
Police said he then drove himself to a hospital where he later died.
