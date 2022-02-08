Police investigating first homicide in Maplewood since 2010

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Maplewood Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Bellevue around 4:30 p.m. Authorities tell News 4 a man was found shot behind an apartment building.
The last recorded homicide to take place in Maplewood happened in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.