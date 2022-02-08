You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating first homicide in Maplewood since 2010

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Maplewood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Bellevue around 4:30 p.m. Authorities tell News 4 a man was found shot behind an apartment building.

The last recorded homicide to take place in Maplewood happened in 2010.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.