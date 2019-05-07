BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in north St. Louis County Monday night.
Officers were called out to the 1420 block of Comet in Bellefontaine Neighbors around 8 p.m.
What led up to the violence has not been disclosed.
Police have not said if they are still pursuing a suspect.
This story will be updated as information develops.
