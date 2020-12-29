BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on a Metrobus in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Bellefontaine Road just south of I-270.
Authorities tell News 4 that a 22-year-old man and a man in his 30s on the bus got into an argument before the 22-year-old shot the other man.
The suspect then ran to a nearby Aldi store where he was taken into custody.
A total of 10 passengers were on board, Bi-State says.
