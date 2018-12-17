JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Jennings High School Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Clifton, only one block from the high school.
Police said a man either in his late teens or early 20s was found on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jennings School District officials say the homicide is not in anyway related to the school.
If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
