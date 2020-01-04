EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East St. Louis Saturday night.
Authorities said they received a call about shots being fired in the 2500 block of Henrietta just after 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the driver’s seat of a car, police said.
Other information was not immediately known.
