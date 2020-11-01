NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at a North County apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. at Lucas Hunt Village, which is near I-70 and Lucas and Hunt.
According to a News 4 crew at the scene, there are multiple police cars at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
