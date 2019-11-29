SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police said a man was hit by a car and killed just south of the River Des Peres in South County Friday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of S. Broadway.
Police said the victim was crossing South Broadway near Weiss Avenue when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital but later died. The search is still on for the drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
