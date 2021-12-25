Police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed early Christmas morning, police tell News 4.
The accident happened near the intersection of Midland and Woodson. Police say the driver fled the scene.
Authorities are still trying to identify and find the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Overland police at 636-529-8210.
