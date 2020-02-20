LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement is investigating the marijuana use of the driver police said lost control of a truck and crashed into a minivan killing four people.
Court records from St. Charles County show the driver admitted to smoking marijuana the night before the crash.
The man was driving a work truck last Friday and crossed the median at I-64 and Highway 364 in Lake Saint Louis.
Additionally, a search warrant says police also found blunt wrappers in his personal car parked at his work.
Right now, the driver has not been charged.
All four people inside of the minivan, two adults and two 12-year-old girls, were killed. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, all four are from Louisville, Kentucky. Officials later identified the adult victims as Carrie McCaw, 44, and Lesley Prather, 40, along with Rhyan Prather and Kacey McCaw.
They were driving from Louisville to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament.
