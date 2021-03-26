ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the head while he was driving in unincorporated St. Clair County Friday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened on Donna Drive near Camp Jackson Road just after 1:00 p.m. A 34-year-old man was at a stop sign waiting to turn onto Camp Jackson when someone in a car that pulled up behind him fired shots.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical bit stable condition. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff at 618-277-3500.
