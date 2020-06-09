ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a double shooting of a 4-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Peck Street around 1:40 p.m.
According to police, the 4-year-old boy was shot in his lower leg/foot and the woman was shot in her buttocks.
When police arrived, both victims were conscious and breathing.
Investigators are working to find out if this shooting was accidental or not.
No other information was made available.
