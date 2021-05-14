CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Cahokia Heights are investigating a double shooting Friday.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 in the 10 block of West Adams, leaving two people injured, but alive. ISP officials said initially they believed the suspect was hiding in a nearby nursing home, but later received reports that he was on the run.
Around 3 p.m., a large police presence was seen behind the Schnucks on Paris, and a News 4 photographer saw a person in the back of a squad car. However it is unclear if the two incidents are connected or if that person is a suspect in the shooting.
This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.
