ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened across the street from the Delmar MetroLink station Wednesday.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Hodiamont just before 8:00 p.m.
St. Louis County police say the shooting did not happen on the MetroLink platform. It happened just inside the St. Louis City limits.
Rider Alert: MetroLink and MetroBus are not serving the Delmar Loop Transit Center at this time.— Metro (@STLMetro) July 4, 2019
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.