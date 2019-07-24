ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are at a home where two people were found dead in the Southwest Garden neighborhood Wednesday.
Officers received a call for help in the 2600 block of Dalton Avenue around 1:30 p.m., and when they arrived to the home, they found a man in his mid-40's and woman in her mid-30's dead inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say a third person was involved and they are searching for a suspect.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
News 4 is headed to the area and will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.