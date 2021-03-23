EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Illinois State Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in East St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of 31st Street and Belleview just before 1:00 p.m. A 33-year-old man and 42-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
