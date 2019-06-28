ST LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a death of an elderly man after a fight at a liquor store.
Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a parking lot of Spirits Plus 2 liquor store on Sunday, June 23 at approximately 5:06 p.m.
Two men, both 71-years-old, were in a fight over a personal matter. No weapons were involved in the dispute.
71-year-old Richard Poehlein, of Florissant, was transported to a local hospital for a head injury and the other man was released at the scene.
Poehlein was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
The incident is being by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information.
