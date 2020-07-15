EAST ST. LOUS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old in East St. Louis.
According to police, the child was in the 1800 block of Winstanley. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead Wednesday at 6:05 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No other information was made available.
