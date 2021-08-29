KMOVGeneric_ Investigation - new
WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Washington, Mo. are investigating the death of a 13-year-old child.

Authorities tell the News 4 the teen died inside a home in the 600 block of W. 7th Street, and they believe the death is possibly drug-related. The 13-year-old did not live at the home, but was spending the night there. Three adults were taken into custody on separate drug-related charges. Two children who live at the home were taken into protective custody.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

