WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Washington, Mo. are investigating the death of a 13-year-old child.
Authorities tell the News 4 the teen died inside a home in the 600 block of W. 7th Street, and they believe the death is possibly drug-related. The 13-year-old did not live at the home, but was spending the night there. Three adults were taken into custody on separate drug-related charges. Two children who live at the home were taken into protective custody.
#BREAKING Washington, MO PD confirm they’re investigating the death of a 13YO inside a home on the 600 block of 7th St. PD says this is possibly drug related. Below is a video from a neighbor showing one of the homeowners, where the body was found, being arrested. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/M997HzPMRO— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) August 29, 2021
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.
