VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Vinita Park Monday night.
North County Cooperative police said the shooting suspect lived with the 31-year-old male victim at a home in the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard.
Police said the suspect shot the victim before taking off in a car and leading officers on a chase. He eventually got out of the car and ran into some woods near where the killing happened.
He was later taken into custody.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Police believe this shooting began as a domestic disturbance.
