CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County that happened Sunday evening.
Police officers were alerted through the ShotSpotter around 6:40 p.m. for a call to the 10500 block of Castle Drive, not far I-270 and Lewis and Clark Road, in the Castle Point neighborhood.
Officers found a man in his 20s shot and laying in the front yard of a home. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released yet.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or you can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
