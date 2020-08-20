ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a man along Hampton Avenue in a McDonald's parking lot.
Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. A News 4 photographer saw police tape around a car backed into a parking spot at the McDonald's.
Homicide detectives have been requested to respond. No other information is available yet.
