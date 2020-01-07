HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Hazelwood Tuesday, sources told News 4.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Elbring Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sources say.
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.