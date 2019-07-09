BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating two after-hour burglaries at the Sky Music Lounge in Ballwin.
According to police, after a forced entry, the suspect stole money, liquor, and the surveillance hard drive.
The Sky Music Lounge is located on the 900 block of Kehrs Mill Rd.
No other information regarding the burglaries or suspects has been released.
