KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) — Kirkwood police are investigating after racist graffiti was found on three schools.
A student first reported the graffiti Wednesday evening at Kirkwood High School. Maintenance crews checking all schools in the district later found graffiti at Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools.
The vandalized areas were cleaned overnight Wednesday but several students saw the racist comments at the high school.
Officials at the schools condemned the vandalism and said the situation would be addressed with students and staff.
