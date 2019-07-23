ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a paintball attack on the riders of the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis.
The incident was caught on camera in a video taken Saturday in Tower Grove Park.
The clip shows a man walking closer to the bike path as riders stream past for the annual ride.
News 4 spoke to police Tuesday who say they need victims and witnesses to come forward in the investigation.
They also saaid they did not receive any reports of people injured by paintballs during they event.
