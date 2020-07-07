ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police discovered the body of a murdered man in a Baden neighborhood alley Tuesday morning after getting a call from neighbors.
Officers were dispatched after a report was made about a shooting in the 800 block of Canaan Avenue around 5:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man in the body of a man in the alleyway with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS workers pronounced the man dead at the scene and homicide detectives took over the investigation.
At this point, the victim has not been identified by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
