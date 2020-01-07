NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is working to gather more information after a north St. Louis County school bus driver was attacked by a student.
According to a spokesperson with the Ferguson-Florissant School District, a male high school student punched the driver in the head on the ride home from school Monday.
The driver was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.
The circumstances surrounding the attack are not clear, but Normandy police are investigating the incident.
