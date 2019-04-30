ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old was shot multiple times in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The call came out just before 4:45 p.m., and police discovered the teen had suffered several gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene in the 5800 block of Wabada.
Neighbors in the area said they didn’t hear the shots, but were alerted when the boy ran to a home for help.
He was conscious when police arrived and EMS was dispatched to the scene.
