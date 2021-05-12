ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating three armed robberies at gas stations across St. Louis that happened within one hour.
The first robbery happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at the BP gas station on Salisbury Street in the north St. Louis. Police said a 43-year-old woman was parked at the pump when a man pulled up beside her in a gold sedan. Moments later, he walked up to the car and demanded her belongings as he held a pistol at his side. He then reached into her car and stole her purse.
Thirty minutes later, a 24-year-old was parked at the BP gas station on South Broadway near downtown St. Louis when a man opened her passenger side door and pointed a gun at her. The woman handed over her purse and the man sped off in a gold or brown sedan.
At 5 a.m., a 59-year-old man called for help after a man approached him from behind and threaten to shoot him unless he gave him money. The robbery happened at the Love's Gas Station on North Broadway in north St. Louis. Police said the suspect reached into the 59-year-old's pockets and stole his money. The victim told detectives the suspect took off in a tan car as well.
Police believe the suspect in all three robberies may be connected. No one was injured during the robberies, police said.
