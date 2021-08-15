ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating three carjackings that occurred in the span of a little more than one hour in St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
The first carjacking happened in the 4200 block of Laclede in the Central West End at 2:00 p.m. A 25-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her parked car when a suspect approached on foot, pointed a gun at her and asked that she get out of the car. Police say the victim complied, but kept her keys with her. Two suspects then had trouble starting her car. The two then approached a 22-year-old man who was parking nearby before one of the suspects pointed a gun at him. The victim then got out of his 2008 Honda CRV, and both suspects got in and drove off.
A half hour later, a 38-year-old woman was unloading items out of her 2019 Subaru Ascent in the 4200 block of Connecticut in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when a suspect approached her on foot, pointed a gun at her and demanded she handover what she had on her. Police say the woman gave up her keys and purse before the suspect entered her car and drove off. Her car was later found abandoned in the 5800 block of Plymouth.
Just after 3:00 p.m., two suspects took a 37-year-old man's 2011 Nissan Altima at gunpoint. Police say the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lansdowne in the Bevo neighborhood.
Authorities have not said if any of the carjackings are connected. Nobody was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.