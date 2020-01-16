ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a busy night for police officers in downtown St. Louis responding to three violent crimes in the span of 30 minutes.
The first crime happened around 6:50 p.m. when a woman was robbed at gunpoint of her purse in the 300 block of N. 20th Street. After robbing the woman, the suspect got into a tan SUV and drove away. The victim contacted officers after going to the 1900 block of Locust, according to police.
When the woman was later taken back to where she had previously parked her red Mercedes in the Downtown West area, she realized it was missing. The stolen car was later found in East St. Louis.
Then, less than 30 minutes later, a man was shot by a passenger in a car that was traveling the wrong way along the 300 block of N. 10th Street. Police said the man honked and swerved to avoid crashing into the white car but was then shot by a passenger inside the vehicle. The man took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in stable condition.
A minute later, a woman was carjacked in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue. Police said the two suspects approached the woman after she parked her 2019 Ford Fusion and demanded she exit the vehicle. After she complied with their demands, the men got inside the car and drove away.
Despite the closeness in location and time of the crimes, police aren’t sure if any of them are connected.
