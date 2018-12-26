SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a suspicious sudden death in South St. Louis after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Christmas evening.
First District officers responded to a call for a shooting at the 6400 block of Idaho around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found a 34-year-old man lifeless with a gunshot wound.
The Homicide Division and Medical Examiner responded and are handling the investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
