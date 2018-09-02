ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Two men are recovering after being shot in separate shootings during Labor Day weekend.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 block of Agnes Street for a report of shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot to the stomach.
Officers located a man in his 30s around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Prairie Avenue Sunday. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to police, he is in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
