Police investigate rash of business break-ins in West County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Ellisville police are investigating a rash of business break-ins in the Clarkson Executive Park Plaza on Friday.
Glass doors of two of the salons in the plaza have been smashed and damaged. Salon Elite, a business toward the back of the plaza was broken into with a crowbar. Officials have surveillance video of a man walking up to the business, scanning the area and then making his move to break into the shop. There was an undisclosed amount of cash taken.
"We opened up two weeks before the shutdown, so to have this happen to us during Christmas time is really disheartening," Carlie Beran, owner of the salon elite said.
Police have not released any information on any arrests in the case.
