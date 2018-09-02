NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- A man was killed in a shooting in Kinloch Saturday night, and Police fired shots at a "suspect vehicle" while investigating the homicide.
Officers from the Northwoods Police Department were dispatched to the area of School Way Drive and Witt Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Officers were notified someone had already transported the victim, a 26-year-old man, to the Kinloch Fire Station.
EMS responded to the fire station and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim had reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound in the hip area.
Police said a passenger vehicle drove around Northwoods police vehicles and sped towards a sergeant on location. Police said an officer fired at least one shot from his handgun at the vehicle because he was afraid the vehicle would strike the sergeant.
The vehicle then drove away from the location.
Police said they do not know whether the vehicle was hit by the gunshot. No officers were injured.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. Police plan to release the victim’s information once an autopsy is conducted and next of kin are notified.
Northwoods police contacted the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance with the investigation. The shooting and vehicle incidents are both under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Police urge anyone with information on the incidents to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigator.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
