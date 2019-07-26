COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Interstate 70 in Columbia.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the remains were found Thursday evening. The department issued a statement that said it had opened the investigation but provided little additional detail.
Police spokesman Jeff Pitts wrote in the statement that it was an "active investigation" and additional statements would be issued "as soon as enough details are known."
