FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was shot and killed in Florissant Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Florissant Police Department said someone shot the male victim in the 1400 block of Waterford. Police said this was a domestic incident and officers took the suspect into custody.
It's unknown how old the victim is. No other information was released.
