Police install concrete barriers to stop cruising on Broadway

Police have installed concrete barriers on a stretch of Broadway north of downtown St. Louis in an effort to stop cruising but not everyone is thrilled with the move.
Cruising has been a problem for years, motorcycles speeding up and down Broadway. The recent rise of people bringing guns to cruising events is causing police to step up.
An example of such cruising is shown on surveillance video that was obtained News 4. It shows crowds of teens and young adults driving around, carrying and firing off weapons.
“We’re going to have a significant uniform presence for the next few weekends. This is something that occurs over Saturday and Sunday evenings and we’re going to have a much heavier presence,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.
One woman who owns a barbecue restaurant along Broadway says she wants the barriers gone and wants to see more police.
The city says the barricades being used were just lying around and will not cost any money. The barriers are temporary and city says it will see if they work and then will look at a more permanent solution.
The barriers are expected to be up for a year.
