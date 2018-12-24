FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized following a shootout in a Ferguson parking lot late Monday night.
According to police, several parties opened fire on one another at the United Mart in the 10300 block of West Florissant.
A man, described as middle aged, was hit in the crossfire.
At this point police believe he was not involved in the shootout, but was an innocent bystander. He was taken to an area hospital, but his condition was not known as of 11 p.m.
There are reportedly shell casings all over the parking lot and police are reviewing surveillance footage. News 4 will bring you more information as this story develops.
