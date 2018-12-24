FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized following a shooting at a Ferguson gas station parking lot late Monday night.
According to police, the shooting happened at a Phillips 66 station in the 10300 block of West Florissant.
A man, described as middle aged, was hit, and police say he was not the intended target.
Police say the man was pumping gas and began to talk to someone else who was in a different car.
Another car then pulled up and several people inside got out of the car and started shooting, police say.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage.
