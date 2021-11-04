MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A police incident has closed several lanes of northbound Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights.
Multiple police cruisers with their lights activated blocked two lanes of northbound I-270 at I-70 starting at 5 a.m. Thursday. MoDOT anticipates the lanes to remain closed until just before 6 a.m. At 5:30 a.m. traffic was starting to slow on the interstate near St. Charles Rock Road.
News 4 has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated as details becomes available.
