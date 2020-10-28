ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are currently in a standoff with a suspect after a woman was assaulted in South County.
According to police, officers responded to the 7800 block of Fleta Street around 1 p.m.
A domestic assault occurred and a woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are currently negotiating with an armed and barricaded suspect at the residence.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.