ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for the owners of some stolen property recovered after an investigation.
According to police, detectives executed a search warrant on Sept. 10 in the 3800 block of Ohio related to a long-term investigation of stolen property and controlled substance violations.
Detectives found two stolen trailer, which have now been returned to their owners. A third trailer was found and is being held by police. They also recovered four firearms, methamphetamine and hundreds of other pieces of stolen property.
The stolen property consists of things like, electronics, tools and construction-related equipment. A red Coleman minibike or moped was also recovered.
Police believe the items were stolen during various theft incidents including, burglaries, trailer thefts, thefts from construction sites, and thefts from motor vehicles throughout the last year.
One suspect has been taken into custody related to these thefts, police say.
Anyone who had items stolen and believes their property has been recovered is asked to email the Third District Detective Bureau at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. Police ask to include your name, phone number, and complaint number if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.