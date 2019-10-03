NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a pet beagle was skinned alive in southwest Missouri.
The Joplin Globe reports that Neosho police Lt. Jason Baird says about 75% of the dog’s skin was removed. He says a resident of a subdivision reported seeing the injured animal emerge from a wooded area Sept. 23. Baird says the beagle was in obvious pain when officers caught it, and the decision was made to euthanize.
Baird says the dog was left inside a home while its owner was out of town and may have gotten out through an unsecured door.
Rain hampered detectives’ ability to find a crime scene, and investigators have received few tips despite a $1,000 reward. But Baird says it’s hard to believe that no one heard the dog when it was being skinned.
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com
