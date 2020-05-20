O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County are working to keep kids busy and learning this summer. When schools closed, they decided to move their DARE program online.
DARE officers with the O'Fallon Police Department recorded their final episode of the year in the partnership with the Fort Zumwalt and Wentzville School Districts.
The 5th graders who completed the program will receive their DARE certificates in the mail.
"School children have learned to go to school in a virtual way, and our DARE Officers took to the internet to complete this year's DARE program," said a department spokesperson. "Fifth-grade DARE is one of those milestone events for every elementary school kid, and we didn't want them to miss out!"
